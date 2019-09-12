Maryland authorities arrest three more suspects in deadly stabbing tied to MS-13

Authorities in Baltimore County, Md., said Thursday that three more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal Jtabbing in July that's been linked to the MS-13 street gang.

Cockeysville residents Hugo Leonel Martinez-Vasquez, 22, Jose Alexi Villacorta-Rivas, 19, and Yoni Membreno-Parada, 17, have all been charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Last week, police arrested and charged seven people in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar on July 30. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Tuesday that six of those seven people were part of MS-13 and in the country illegally.

The immigration status of the three suspects arrested Thursday was unclear at the time of publication.

Baltimore County Police said Cueller was stabbed in the Towson area while walking home from a laundry. His body was found July 31 in the grass outside an apartment building, with “multiple sharp-force injuries,” officials said.

Nearly two weeks later, police in Mississippi arrested the occupants of a white 2008 Dodge Caliber during a traffic stop, The Baltimore Sun reported. They said they matched the occupants to suspects seen in surveillance footage from the night of the murder.

Investigators then matched a suspect in the surveillance video to police bodycam footage from a traffic stop of the Caliber several days before the murder, according to The Sun.

Authorities have attributed the killing to a gang war involving MS-13. Police say they don’t anticipate more arrests.

