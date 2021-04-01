Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore-area shooting leaves 2 adults, 9-year-old child wounded: reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A shooting near Baltimore on Wednesday night sent two adults and a 9-year-old child to a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to reports.

Baltimore County police detectives were working to determine if the Rosedale, Maryland, shooting was random or if any of the victims were targeted, FOX 45 of Baltimore reported.

Earlier in the evening another shooting was reported in Owings Mills, Maryland, which is also in Baltimore County.

No details were immediately available about that shooting, according to FOX 45.

