Bald eagles protect their eggs after foot of snow drops -- and more is on the way

A winter storm warning is in effect Tuesday for a part of Southern California that's already received around a foot of snow in recent days – but the winter weather hasn't stopped a pair of bald eagles from nurturing their newly-laid eggs.

The majestic birds at Big Bear Lake in Southern California, just east of Los Angeles, can be viewed on a live webcam braving the freezing temperatures in a nest near the top of a 120-foot tall pine tree.

The first egg was laid on March 6 with a second one that came this past Saturday, reports say. U.S. Forest Service officials told the Associated Press that the parents will trade off on incubation duties and the eggs are expected to hatch starting around the week of April 10.

The camera was set up by Friends of Big Bear Valley, an environmental group. It says it first recorded an eagle chick hatching in the area in 2012.

The San Bernardino Mountains have the biggest winter population of eagles in the region – around 10 to 20 each year, according to NBC Los Angeles. Come spring, they fly up north to nest.

Forecasts predict anywhere from 3 to 16 inches of snow hitting the area today, with the greater estimates occurring at places of higher elevation.