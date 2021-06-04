Expand / Collapse search
Bald eagles kill 54 lambs on Idaho farm

Farm owner Rocky Matthews says eagles typically prey on fish

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
An Idaho farmer has lost 54 of his lambs in a series of bald eagle attacks that began in April, a report said.

Rocky Matthews, who owns a farm near Murtaugh Lake, didn’t know what was killing his lambs until he witnessed one of the eagles attack his flock, he told The Times-News.

Matthews told the newspaper that eagles have nested on his farm for over 20 years, but have never launched attacks on his animals.

"They’ve never crossed paths till this year," Matthews said.

"The damage under the hide is a hundredfold from what you see on the exterior," he said.

The famer believes the eagles, who typically prey on fish, resorted to killing his lambs because the lake took longer to warm up this year.

Matthews has opted to move his livestock closer to his barn in the hopes the eagles will stay away.

