Bald eagle that survived winter storm finds home at Houston Zoo

A bald eagle who survived Winter Storm Uri in February has a new Texas home.

Mae, named after Mae Jemison, the first Black female astronaut in space, moved into the Houston Zoo last month, as KRIV reported after she suffered an open wing fracture during the snowstorm.

A game warden in Huxley found Mae during the blizzard, which claimed more than 100 lives.

The bird was later treated at a wildlife rehabilitation center for birds of prey and then an animal hospital in Lufkin.

Although Mae's wing was severely fractured and infected, she still has been impaired from flying.

The zoo is encouraging visitors to come to see Mae in her new home.

"By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests are contributing to wildlife-saving efforts ensuring that animals, like the United States’ national symbol, the bald eagle, are protected. A portion of each Zoo admission and membership goes toward protecting animals in the wild."