Bail jumps to $250K for ex-cop with 122 child molestation charges

A retired Pennsylvania cop facing 122 child molestation charges dating back two decades had his bail pumped up to $250,000 Tuesday after prosecutors said new victims have come forward, according to a report.

James Carey, 53, a former Warminster Township police officer — and later a school bus driver — was charged earlier this month with sexually abusing at least four teenage boys on several occasions dating back to 2001, CBS affiliate KYW-TV reported Tuesday.

But Carey was hauled back into court on new allegations, with a Bucks County judge calling his current bail "woefully inadequate."

PENNSYLVANIA COP WARN KIDS TO STOP PLAYING 'ASSASSIN' WITH BB GUNS THAT LOOK REAL

Carey, who had been held on $100,000 bail, was released after posting a $10,000 bond after his arrest two weeks ago.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub had called that inadequate.

"I can’t answer for what’s in a judge’s mind," the prosecutor said at the time. "I wish I could, but I can’t."

Investigators said Carey, who was a D.A.R.E. officer with the department, later worked as a substitute bus driver for Dennis Township schools until last fall, KYW reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carey had not posted the newly increased bail as of Tuesday night.

Carey’s lawyer has vowed that his client is innocent and would be vindicated.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.