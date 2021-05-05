Expand / Collapse search
3-month-old baby died from one gunshot wound following police shootout with father: report

Police said the baby's father shot and killed two people earlier on Monday

By Paul Best | Fox News
A 3-month old died from one gunshot wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police in Mississippi got in a shootout with the baby's father, who is accused of double-murder and also died, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told FOX10 News. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office said that the baby's father, 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith, entered his ex-girlfriend's Louisiana home shortly before noon on Monday and shot and killed 32-year-old Christin Parker and her 26-year-old nephew, Brandon Parker.

Eric Smith, 30, and his 3-month-old baby died during a shootout with police. Authorities say Smith entered his ex-girlfriend's home, where he killed her and her nephew before fleeing with the baby. 

Eric Smith, 30, and his 3-month-old baby died during a shootout with police. Authorities say Smith entered his ex-girlfriend's home, where he killed her and her nephew before fleeing with the baby.  (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Smith then fled the residence in a blue Nissan Altima with the baby, crossing from Louisiana into Mississippi. 

Officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department pursued Smith on Interstate 10 as Smith fled across the state line from Louisiana. .

Police eventually stopped Smith's car in the median and a shootout ensued. Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

