B-2 stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber was forced to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri Tuesday.

An Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs unit said the aircraft had to land around 12:30 a.m. after an "in-flight malfunction" during a routine training mission.

The bomber sustained minor damage on the runway after landing, Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs Jennifer Greene said in a statement.

‘ALL-CLEAR’ GIVEN AFTER WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE LOCKED DOWN AMID REPORTS OF ACTIVE SHOOTER

There were no personal injuries and no fire associated with the landing, she said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the bomber’s landing and the extent of the damage remain unclear. No further details were released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available, Greene said.