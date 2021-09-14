Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

B-2 stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base

The incident remains under investigation

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber was forced to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri Tuesday. 

An Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs unit said the aircraft had to land around 12:30 a.m. after an "in-flight malfunction" during a routine training mission. 

A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber from the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, MO.

A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber from the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, MO. (Photo by Bennie J. Davis/USAF via Getty Images)

The bomber sustained minor damage on the runway after landing, Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs Jennifer Greene said in a statement. 

There were no personal injuries and no fire associated with the landing, she said.  

The exact circumstances surrounding the bomber’s landing and the extent of the damage remain unclear. No further details were released. 

The incident is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available, Greene said. 

