Avalanche warning issued for parts of Utah after heavy snowfall

An avalanche warning has been issued for parts of northern Utah following heavy snowfall.

The avalanche warning is in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the mountains of far northern Utah and Southeast Idaho, said the Utah Avalanche Center, in a Facebook post. The area covered by the avalanche warning includes Bear River Ridge and the mountains near Logan and Bear Lake, it said.

STORM SYSTEMS MOVE INLAND IN THE WEST, MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES IN GEORGIA

"The avalanche danger for the warning area is high today," the Utah Avalanche Center explained. "Heavy snow and drifting from strong wind has created widespread areas of unstable snow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fast-moving storm system brought rain and snow to parts of central and northern Utah through Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers