Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Avalanche warning issued for parts of Utah after heavy snowfall

Avalanche warning is in place for mountains of far northern Utah and Southeast Idaho

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Avalanche safety: What are the warning signsVideo

Avalanche safety: What are the warning signs

As fresh snowfall beckons those looking to enjoy the great outdoors in winter, it also brings the risk that comes along with avalanches. Feel safer while hitting the slopes while keeping an eye out for these signs that an avalanche could occur.

An avalanche warning has been issued for parts of northern Utah following heavy snowfall.

The avalanche warning is in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the mountains of far northern Utah and Southeast Idaho, said the Utah Avalanche Center, in a Facebook post. The area covered by the avalanche warning includes Bear River Ridge and the mountains near Logan and Bear Lake, it said.

STORM SYSTEMS MOVE INLAND IN THE WEST, MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES IN GEORGIA

"The avalanche danger for the warning area is high today," the Utah Avalanche Center explained. "Heavy snow and drifting from strong wind has created widespread areas of unstable snow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fast-moving storm system brought rain and snow to parts of central and northern Utah through Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Your Money