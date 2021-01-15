Authorities seize 723 pounds of cocaine at Miami-area airport

Illegal drugs don’t fly.

Federal authorities seized more than 700 pounds of cocaine packed in nearly 300 bricks off a private plane at an airport in the Miami area on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement found 723 pounds of cocaine in 294 plastic-wrapped bricks during a routine X-ray bag check at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Jan. 12, The Associated Press reported, citing the Miami Herald.

The bricks were concealed inside duffle bags and suitcases carried by the only four passengers on a private charter flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a criminal complaint from the Homeland Security Investigations.

AIRLINES BANNING CHECKED FIREARMS ON FLIGHTS TO DC AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

Six people were arrested following the find: Shakim Mike, Maleek Leanard, Roystin David and Teshawn Adams were arrested immediately, while Trevon Adams and Anthon Berkley were arrested later. The Herald reported that Mike and Teshawn Adams are officers with the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.

"This brings a level of stress for us because we know better," Virgin Islands Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said during a news conference shared on Facebook soon after. "I denounce any engagement in criminal activities, specifically by law enforcement officers."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The complaint states that the four defendants who flew to Florida are U.S. citizens living in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Attorney Marshall Dore Louis said he looks forward to defending Leanard, while an attorney for Berkeley declined to comment on the case. An attorney was not listed for Teshawn Adams, per online court records. Attorneys for the others did not immediately return requests from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Just before Christmas, authorities in the Sunshine State recovered 74 pounds of cocaine floating in waters off the Florida Keys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.