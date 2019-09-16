Authorities say bodies of four children found after slain mom; husband is being questioned

Authorities in central Florida on Monday said they believe a man's wife and four children, who went missing several weeks ago, were killed in their home before he transported their bodies to Georgia.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida said they found what they believe are the remains of four children after interviewing Michael Jones. The children were found hours after their slain mother was located in her vehicle.

The bodies of Casei Jones, 32, and her four children -- Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1 -- were all found in Georgia, the sheriff's office said at a news conference in Ocala, Fla.

Georgia officials said Jones was found in a car in Brantley County. The area is roughly 140 miles north of Marion County.

The children were not in the vehicle and authorities did not reveal where their remains were found.

Authorities were able to find the children after questioning their father, Michael Jones. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Jones, 38, whom he described as "evil," is a suspect in their deaths.

Jones allegedly told an officer he had a traffic accident and that he disposed of the bodies of his children.

Investigators believe Jones murdered his family in their Summerfield home and stored their bodies for several weeks before driving them across state lines in a minivan.

He is charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death. More charges are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Casei Jones and the children were reported missing by loved ones on Saturday after they hadn't been heard from in six weeks.

The family had no history of domestic violence issues and Casei Jones never filed for divorce, authorities said.

Fox News breaking/trending news producer Nicole Darrah and reporter Phil Keating contributed to this report.