Authorities say 3 shot by Georgia officers in a single day

Authorities say three people were shot by Georgia law enforcement officers during separate confrontations on a single day this week.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in an email Wednesday that three officer-involved shootings happened Tuesday. She said the GBI has been asked to investigate 15 officer-involved shootings this year.

Ammons said Tuesday's shootings involved the Georgia State Patrol in McIntosh County, the Atlanta Police Department and the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The GBI says a woman was killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop in McIntosh County, and a man driving a suspected stolen vehicle was wounded after fleeing during a traffic stop and hitting police vehicles in Atlanta. In Walton County, the GBI says, a man was shot and wounded during a foot chase.