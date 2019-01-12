Authorities ID suspect in shooting death of California cop

California authorities on Saturday released the identity of the man suspected of killing Officer Natalie Corona earlier this week in an “ambush”-style attack.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office deputy coroner determined the suspect – who killed himself after the encounter – was Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, authorities said.

The identification came two days after Corona, a rookie cop for the department, was shot and killed by a suspect who approached on a bicycle and fired multiple shots at a slew of targets.

COP DIED IN ‘AMBUSH’ BY BIKE-RIDING GUNMAN WHO CONTINUED TO FIRE SHOTS, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

The fatal scene appeared to be “like an ambush,” Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Friday.

The suspect fled toward a rental home he shared with a roommate after the shooting occurred, according to Pytel.

"At one point he did come out,” Pytel said. “It appeared to officers that he was wearing a ballistic vest, a bulletproof vest. He shouted some stuff, went back in and came back out with a firearm, then went back inside, pushed a couch in front of the door and officers heard a gunshot.”

CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOT; SUSPECTED SHOOTER FOUND DEAD

The gunman had shot himself in the head inside the house, Pytel said.

The Sacramento Bee reported that court documents showed Limbaugh was charged and convicted in a battery case last fall, and he agreed in November to surrender a semiautomatic rifle.

The case stemmed from Limbaugh getting arrested in September for assaulting someone at Cache Creek Casino, Yolo County Sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Davis said, according to AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police department on their Facebook Saturday shared a photo of a makeshift memorial that included flowers and balloons.

“The love this community is showing Officer Corona is truly amazing. Thank you all for the continued support during this incredibly difficult time,” the post said.

Fox News’ L.A. Ross, Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.