Authorities ID Nevada man found dead under vehicle after California quakes

Authorities in Nevada have identified a man who was found dead this week under a vehicle that may have collapsed on him during strong earthquakes in Southern California.

Nye County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Troy Ray's rural home in Pahrump on Tuesday; they found him pinned under a Jeep. Sheriff's Sgt. Adam Tippetts said Ray, 55, was last seen alive at a nearby gas station on July 3.

A day later, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck 95 miles away from Ray's home in Ridgecrest, Calif. The quake was followed by a 7.1 tremor the next day in the same area.

Authorities ruled Ray's death an accident from asphyxia and blunt trauma. Police believe the vehicle may have come crashing down on Ray during one of the quakes.

“The vehicle that the male was found pinned under had been jacked up safely and, based on the positioning of the body and the tools found at the scene, the male appeared to be working on the vehicle at the time of his death,” Tippetts said.