US protests
Published

Authorities take Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend in custody days after warrants were issued for his arrest

Being held on a $50,000 bond

By Nick Givas | Fox News
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was taken into police custody on Thursday after warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Jamarcus Glover, 30, and was charged with drug and traffic offenses, Wave 3 News reported.

He's is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

LOUISVILLE DETECTIVE IN BREONNA TAYLOR SHOOTING IS FIRED

Glover was one of the people listed on the no-knock warrant, which was served on Taylor's residence in March, the day she was killed.

She was caught in the crossfire that resulted from confusion and chaos, after the police burst in looking for suspects who were not there. Her death sparked national protests and outrage as she was a former EMT and aspiring nurse.

Taylor, nor any of the other people present during the police raid were listed on the warrant.

Glover’s attorney had already reportedly admitted his client had skipped a court appearance and an arrest warrant was issued on July 27.

