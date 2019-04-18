Expand / Collapse search
Authorities: Deadly Illinois trailer fire intentionally set

GOODFIELD, Ill. – Authorities say a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in central Illinois was intentionally set.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Thursday that the deaths will be ruled homicides and a juvenile is being questioned.

He previously ruled that the five died from smoke inhalation in the April 6 fire at the Timberline Mobile Home Park in the village of Goodfield, near Peoria.

Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger says he is awaiting final forensic results before filing charges.

The blaze killed 1-year-old Ariel Wall; 2-year-olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall; 34-year-old Jason Wall; and 69-year-old Kathryn Murray.