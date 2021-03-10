Australian man admits to filming, taunting dying policewoman: report

An Australian man pleaded guilty this week to filming and mocking dying police officers at a crash scene last year, according to reports.

Richard Pusey, 42, was in his Porsche on a Melbourne freeway when he was pulled over by four officers for allegedly speeding. The officers were then struck by a passing truck that had veered out of its lane -- all four died.

Pusey avoided the crash but he filmed the dying officers for more than three minutes, which he shared with his friends, according to the BBC. At one point he stood over and taunted a female police officer, who was pinned under the truck, the report said.

"There you go, amazing, absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do was go home and have some sushi and now you f---ed my f---ing car," Pusey said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Victoria's police minister called his comments, "completely sickening."

The deceased officers were identified as Senior Constables Lynette Taylor and Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, according to the BBC.

Pusey, a mortgage broker, fled the scene and was arrested at his home after the crash. He was initially charged with speeding, drug possession and reckless conduct offenses.

Police later discovered the video he recorded.

In court this week, Pusey admitted to the rare charge of outraging public decency, which his legal team initially argued did not exist, ABC reported. He was also charged with drug and other offenses.

Under Australian law, there is no maximum penalty for the charge of outraging public decency, and it is rarely prosecuted, reports said. Prosecutors referred to the 2007 case of Anthony Anderson, who was jailed for three years for urinating on a dying woman after she collapsed in a United Kingdom street.

The truck driver, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, pleaded guilty to four charges of culpable driving causing death, according to the BBC. He will face another court hearing this week.

Pusey's next court date is scheduled for later this month.