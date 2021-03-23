Australian immigrant reacts to border surge: ‘No one is more frustrated’ than legal immigrants

The surge of illegal immigration at the southern border is surely frustrating for some but it’s infuriating for immigrants who did it legally, Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) founder Nick Adams argued on "FOX Business Tonight."

"Nobody gets more frustrated by what we’re seeing at the border right now than legal immigrants like me," he said. "People that spent enormous resources, great amount of time, invested a lot emotionally to come here."

Coming to the United States legally is no easy task, Adams explained, but under the Biden administration, it has become simple to cross right over the border. Meanwhile, Adams said the immigration process he endured included more than four years of police checks, medical examinations and thousands of dollars.

BORDER COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS SINALOA CARTEL BRINGING 'VERY VIOLENT SITUATION' AFTER 'HASTY' BIDEN ORDERS

"That is a great inversion of the worst kind," he said. "It should be completely the other way around."

"What we’re seeing right now is heartbreaking," he went on. "It’s heartbreaking for everyday Americans that want to be assured of their security, want to be assured of their safety and that believe that only the best people should be coming to the United States. People that have come the right way."

Adams argued that the American people are not blind to what’s really happening at the border, as more and more migrants are flooding in, and President Biden is to blame.

According to Adams, people from around the world have "snuffed out" left-wing officials and their "weak" stance on border security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In my experience, legal immigrants tend to be among the greatest patriots because they know what else is out there," he said. "I came to make, not take; to give, not receive; to join the place, not complain about it or change it… We do need people following our laws because if we don’t have borders, we don’t have a country."