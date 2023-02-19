Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Austin, Texas, sees street racing, fireworks as police caution against 'reckless' behavior

Austin Police Department said it was investigating the street racing incidents

By Landon Mion
Chaos ensued in Austin, Texas, Saturday night as people engaged in street racing and threw fireworks at police vehicles.

Street racers reportedly took over multiple areas in Austin, using their vehicles to make doughnuts in the streets and lighting fireworks.

Incidents of drifting and rioters throwing fireworks forced police to back up their vehicles, according to videos posted to social media.

Chaos ensued in Austin, Texas, Saturday night as people engaged in street racing and threw fireworks at police vehicles. (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department announced it was investigating the street racing incidents.

"APD is investigating a number of ‘street racing incidents’ across Austin tonight," the department wrote on social media.

"The department wants to reiterate this behavior is reckless & poses significant risks and dangers to the public. APD remains committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe," the statement continued.