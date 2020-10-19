Safe in Austin sanctuary helps special-needs children interact with animals, struggles with expansion effort

An Austin-based farm helps special-needs kids by letting them connect with injured rescue animals in its sanctuary, Safe in Austin.

After adopting a service dog named Angel for her autistic son, Jackson, owner Jamie Wallace-Griner saw an immediate change in her son.

“Angel gave my son confidence and strength beyond anything I was capable of doing as his mother,” Wallace-Griner told the Washington Post. “We saw a dramatic difference within weeks.”

Wallace-Griner and her husband, David Griner, bought an overgrown and unkempt 10-acre ranch in 2014, moving their family there and setting up the sanctuary.

The mission statement of the Safe in Austin sanctuary is simple: rescue animals from abuse and neglect, rehabilitate and rehome those that they can, and provide a home for those they cannot.

“We have animals that are blind or deaf, have diabetes, cerebral palsy, deformities, missing limbs, broken spines … they all become part of our family,” Wallace-Griner said.

With more than 120 animals on the farm, visitors find plenty of opportunities to connect with the animals. All species are welcome, regardless of condition, and it provides a unique space for children with disabilities to interact safely with animals.

In September, the sanctuary made headlines with a disabled baby cow that was equipped with a custom wheelchair. Ruby Sue was born with her back legs fused together but can now move around and play with children, WHDH reported.

“There is something absolutely magical about watching a child with differences come out here and say, ‘They’re just like me.’”

Not all headlines are positive: in early 2020, the sanctuary appeared in the news as it pleaded for donations in order to expand its property and continue providing its unique service.

"Our special needs building houses several of our most critically special needs animals, and we are running out of room," Wallace-Griner told KVUE News. "It is imperative that we always have enough room for any kid, no matter if they're differently abled or not, to be able to go into that room and spend time and space with those animals.”

“Right now, to even get one wheelchair in there is very difficult."

One animal in need of extra space is Halo, a one-legged dog, who needs a mattress so that it doesn’t suffer pain in what remains of its other legs.

Wallace-Griner believed that a shed would cost more than $6,000.

“We're a very new nonprofit. Our bank amount is limited to donations. As I said before, anyone is welcome here, no matter what. So we do not charge a fee ever to anybody that needs healing."

The sanctuary tries to raise money by hosting events geared around its animals, such as its 3rd Annual Fall Family Fun Fest held on Oct. 17, which also acted as a backdoor introduction for locals to understand the farm’s mission statement.

“Discover friendship and love beyond what you could ever imagine while creating fall filled family memories!!” the event description on Eventbrite reads. “Take lots of pictures and help spread our mission of ‘saving lives and healing hearts’!”

“Every Family will have a chance to hear the animals’ stories while maintaining a safe social distance.”

The company only asked for donations, suggesting a minimum of $30 per family.