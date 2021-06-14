Austin mass shooting: 1 victim dies, brother says public should know he ‘suffered’

The Austin Police Department announced Sunday that one of the 14 victims in Saturday’s mass shooting in the city has died from his injuries.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was identified as the casualty. He died in Dell Seton Medical Center at 12:01 p.m, Fox Austin reported.

"He was shot through the abdomen just below the rib cage, straight through," his brother Nick Kanton said, according to KXAN. "He suffered from the time of the injury until the time of death, it was the most gruesome thing I could think to wish on someone. It’s painful to discuss, but I think the public deserves to know that my brother suffered."

The shooting in the city’s entertainment district resulted in 14 injures, including two in critical condition. Almost all of the victims were innocent bystanders. The gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. on 6th Street, a popular strip of bars and restaurants where thousands of people gather every weekend.

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another. Police said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this report