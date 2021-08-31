Austin hotel group offers 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees

An Austin, Texas-based hotel group offered 100 free rooms to Hurricane Ida evacuees until Wednesday.

Bunkhouse Hotels told FOX 7 Austin that all of the 100 rooms at six of its hotel locations including its Austin Motel, Hotel San José, Hotel Magdalena and Carpenter Hotel in Austin; its Hotel Havana in San Antonio; and its Stagecoach Inn in Salado were filled by Monday.

"Our hearts are with our friends in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama," the hotels said in two identical Aug. 28 Facebook posts. "If you are an evacuee of Hurricane Ida, we have a room for you starting tomorrow through Wednesday — free of charge."

City officials over the weekend urged southeastern Louisiana residents to evacuate the area as Hurricane Ida made landfall with sustained maximum winds of 150 mph, leaving about a million homes without power.

Bunkhouse told Fox News it is also working with a Louisiana-based nonprofit called Tankproof to put together a supplies drive for essential items such as toiletries and personal hygiene items, socks, blankets, baby supplies, non-perishable items, first aid supplies and more.