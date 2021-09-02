Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Teen involved in Chicago train shooting charged with first-degree murder

The 23-year-old victim took a bullet to his arm on Aug. 19 and was later pronounced dead

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A 17-year-old Chicago male has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to an Aug. 17 shooting of a 23-year-old male who was sitting on a Red Line train, authorities said Thursday.

"A juvenile offender has been charged with the First Degree Murder of a 23-year-old male that occurred on August 19, 2021," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a Thursday tweet.

The Chicago PD partially identified the minor suspect in a press release as a 17-year-old male who was one of several suspects involved in the August shooting of an unidentified 23-year-old male traveling on a Red Line train in the Garfield neighborhood, as FOX 32 first reported.

The 17-year-old was placed into custody and was charged with first-degree murder, according to the release.

The 23-year-old victim took a bullet to his arm on Aug. 19 and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, FOX 32 reported.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. 

