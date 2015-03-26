August 9, 2012: The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, August 09, 2012.

Severe weather will move into the Ohio River Valley on Thursday, as a low pressure system moves from the Plains and over the Midwest. This system will continue pulling moisture and energy in from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing for widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop. Some of these storms will turn severe with strong winds and large hail from the Upper Ohio River Valley, through the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, and into Arkansas. This system is capable of producing damaging winds with gusts over 50 mph. Behind this system, expect cooler conditions to return to the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. Highs will return to the 70s for these areas.

In the Southeast, the tail end of a frontal boundary will linger over the Gulf states. This will continue pulling moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing for widespread showers and thunderstorms to persist from the Lower Mississippi River Valley through the Carolinas. Severe thunderstorms are not anticipated, but periods of strong winds and heavy rains are possible.

Out West, hot conditions persist for the Desert Southwest and southern California. A dominant ridge of high pressure will maintain offshore flow, keeping high temperatures in the lower 100s for most of the region. However, inland valleys will see highs approaching 110 degrees again. Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of 35 degrees at West Yellowstone, Mont. to a high of 107 degrees at Needles, Calif.