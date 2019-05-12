Expand / Collapse search
New York
ATV rider gets 63 tickets for racing down New York highway

New York Post
An ATV rider was slapped with 63 summonses after being busted racing down Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County, cops said.

The 26-year-old Lindenhurst man, John Harley, was riding on the highway near New Highway in Copiague at about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Cops said they received numerous 911 call of quads and dirt bikes racing in the area.

Harley was arrested and charged with reckless driving and unlaw fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

