Attorney: Coast Guard officer isn't facing terrorism charges

A Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists is seeking his release from federal custody since prosecutors haven't charged him with any terrorism-related offenses.

Christopher Hasson has remained in custody since his Feb. 15 arrest and subsequent indictment in Maryland on firearms and drug charges. His attorney is Liz Oyer. Oyer wrote in a Monday letter that prosecutors recently informed the court they don't expect to seek any additional charges.

In a court filing, prosecutors called Hasson a "domestic terrorist" and said he "intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country."

In February, a magistrate judge ordered Hasson detained but said he was willing to revisit his decision if prosecutors didn't bring more serious charges.