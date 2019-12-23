Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17

An Atlanta woman who was seriously injured in New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption died on Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 17, according to police and a report.

Mayuri “Mary” Singh died at a hospital in Auckland after complications with her treatment, which included skin grafts on burns covering 70 percent of her body, a family friend told local outlet 11Alive.

She and her husband, Pratap “Paul” Singh, were among the 47 tourists exploring the island when the volcano erupted Dec. 9.



NEW ZEALAND VOLCANO ERUPTION'S LAST 2 VICTIMS IDENTIFIED, BODIES STILL NOT FOUND

Paul was burned on 40 percent of his body and remains hospitalized.

Local police on Sunday announced that one of those injured had died Sunday at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, bringing the death toll to 17.

Authorities say 24 Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Britons, two Chinese and a Malaysian were visiting the island at the time of the blast.



NEW ZEALAND MISSION TO RECOVER BODIES FROM 'HIGHLY VOLATILE' VOLCANO ISLAND GETS UNDERWAY

Many were on an excursion as part of a Royal Caribbean cruise aboard the Ovation of the Seas, that had left Sydney two days earlier.

A total of 25 remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Two people — Winona Langford, 17, of Sydney, and New Zealand tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40 — remain missing and are presumed dead.



Click for more from the New York Post



