Atlanta police arrest dozens, impound exotic cars in illegal street racing crackdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

These races are over.

The Atlanta Police Department said it arrested 44 people and impounded 29 vehicles during a crackdown on illegal street racing over the weekend, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We pledged to deal with these speeders and reckless drivers who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics,” its chief, Erika Shields, said in a statement. “This weekend, with the help of our law enforcement partners, we made inroads.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The operation also led to 114 citations and the seizure of four firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle, police say.

NYC POLICE CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL DIRT BIKE, ATV RIDERS RACING THROUGH EMPTY STREETS

Officers taking part in the crackdown targeted several locations throughout the city that have been hot spots for street racing activity in the past.

Images released by police showed exotic cars being loaded onto tow trucks.

“Arrests and citations included traffic offenses such as laying drag, speeding and reckless driving to other criminal offenses such as DUI, drinking in public, and possession of marijuana,” the Atlanta Police Department said. “One convicted felon was found to be in possession of a firearm and charged accordingly.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Shields said incidents of street racing and stunts in the city are at an all-time high, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We will continue to impound, arrest and seek costly fines for those individuals who choose Atlanta for this senseless behavior,” Shields said following the crackdown.