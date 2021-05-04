Atlanta issues another severe storm warning one day after tornado causes death

Atlanta braces for another severe storm, just one day after a tornado touched down near the city and killed a restaurant owner on his way to work, according to reports.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 5 p.m., with a tornado watch in effect in Alabama.

Residents can expect showers, heavy wind and isolated tornadoes closer to the state border during the afternoon.

It is the second day of severe storm activity for the state, with a tornado leading to the death of a man in Douglasville on Monday.

A tornado touched down near downtown Atlanta on Monday, with winds reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Scott Hudson, 60, was on his way to work when a tree fell on his car, killing him, WSB-TV reported. He was the owner of Hudson’s Hickory House, which opened in 1971.

Friends identified him, with one person describing him as "a kind human being" who was "always friendly."

"You couldn’t ask for a better friend," Carolyn Brock told reporters.

Georgia has been weathering significant storm activity that has covered much of the South, with Tuesday predicted to see severe storms and tornadoes in Louisiana, Georgia and Alabama.