Atlanta
Published

Atlanta police release images of potential witnesses to deadly park stabbing of woman and dog

The killing occurred on the same day another woman was found shot to death in another local park

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Atlanta police looking for suspect in ‘gruesome’ murder of woman, dog stabbed to death in park

Correspondent Steve Harrigan gives the latest on the homicide investigation involving an Atlanta woman and her dog found stabbed to death in a city park.

Atlanta investigators released images of potential witnesses Tuesday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman walking her dog at a local park. 

Authorities are hoping the people in the photos can shed light on the death of Katherine Janness, 40, who was discovered dead at 1 a.m. along with her dog in Piedmont Park on July 28. 

She was walking the dog, Bowie, when they were both brutally stabbed to death. No arrests have been made and no suspects or persons of interest have been pubicaly named. 

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department released images of potential witnesses in connection to the killing of Katherine Janness, 40, in a local park while she was walkign her dog. 

One image shared by the Atlanta Police Department appears to show someone jogging on 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive. Others show pedestrians walking near the park around the time of the killing. 

The FBI is involved in the investigation. 

Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were identified as the victims of a brutal stabbing Wednesday in midtown Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Wednesday night.

The killing occurred on the same day another woman was found shot to death in another local park. Tori Lang, 18, was discovered in Yellow River Park, about 20 miles from Piedmont Park. Officials on Monday dispelled rumors the killings were connected or were the work of a serial killer. 

Investigators said there is no evidence to connect the murders. 

"I think that quite often what we are now hearing is a lot of sensationalism and misinformation as it relates to what we are seeing, it is really causing us more problems - especially with the community that we serve," Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said. 

Photos released by police show pedestrians walking near the park around the time of the killing. 

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Janness's murder. The animal rights group PETA is offering its own $10,000 reward. 

