Atlanta police: 3 suspects using Grindr app to target, rob members of LGBTQ community

Police in Atlanta are warning residents to be on alert as three suspects are believed to be targeting and robbing members of the LGBTQ community through the popular dating app Grindr.

At least eight victims have come forward since February and investigators anticipate there are more out there, according to FOX5 Atlanta. Police have released surveillance footage of one of the suspects hoping the public will help identify him.

"The suspect would use the Grindr app to ... identify victims, trying to lure them to a dating location," Atlanta police Sgt. Rodney Jones said. "After the date concludes, the suspect would then rob the victim, often taking wallets, keys or even vehicles."

Police have not elaborated on where the crimes happened, but described the suspect as an African American male in his late teens or early 20s, around 6 feet tall with a slim, muscular build and hair in small twists or dreadlocks.

Investigators are asking the public to be vigilant when using dating apps.

"If you are trying to Facetime somebody or get an address and are kind of hesitant – they give you a location of a cemetery or someplace you don’t know, take that as a sign," officer Eric Lang said.