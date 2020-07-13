Atlanta police announce 2nd person of interest in shooting death of 8-year-old girl near Wendy’s

Atlanta police are searching for a second person of interest in the killing of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks had been killed last month after an encounter with police officers.

New images released late Sunday show the second person of interest wearing a red shirt with a large rifle strapped to his body.

ATLANTA MAYOR CALLS FOR CITIZENS TO STOP 'SHOOTING EACH OTHER' AFTER MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD NEAR BLM PROTEST SITE

Police have already offered a $20,000 reward for information in the fatal shooting of Turner.

Turner was shot and killed on July 4 while riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult. The shooting happened after the driver tried to pass a roadblock that protesters appeared to have set up near the Wendy’s where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a White police officer on June 12.

News of a second person of interest comes after Atlanta police released surveillance video last week of another person of interest. This person is seen wearing a white T-shirt and is also carrying a rifle near where Turner was shot.

Turner’s killing prompted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to crack down on protesters who had occupied the area in the wake of Brooks’ death.

“At the point that an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended,” she said last week.

A private, invitation-only funeral for the little girl is planned for Wednesday. A representative for Tyler Perry said the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay for the service. Perry also offered to pay for Brooks' funeral.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A public viewing is to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.