Atlanta police join manhunt for escaped Arizona murder suspect

Georgia police have joined the manhunt for a murder suspect from Arizona who escaped custody during transport through an Atlanta airport.

Maricopa County investigators were transporting Jssan Carlos Strover, 20, who was wanted for murder in Arizona. Strover escaped near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, with authorities immediately initiating a manhunt.

U.S. Marshals arrested Strover in Georgia on April 12 on charges out of Phoenix, Arizona, of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that Strover ran from deputies while walking to a tram connecting to the Atlanta Airport. Officers pursued him into a nearby forest, where they lost track of him, the office said.

Officers from Clayton and Fulton counties have joined the search, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

"Jeopardizing public safety is unacceptable, we are grateful for the sacrifice and commitment of the Atlanta area law enforcement agencies and are hopeful for a quick and safe outcome for all involved," Sheriff Paul Penzone of Maricopa County told Fox News.

Maricopa sheriffs maintain that "prior to picking Strover the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, appropriate protocols were conducted regarding the transfer of custody."

Strover was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt and black sweatpants, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Strover is 6-foot-3 and has a tattoo on his neck that says "RISK," police said.

Police say anyone who sees Strover or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.