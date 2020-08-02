Atlanta police searching for dognappers who allegedly stole man's puppy at gunpoint

Atlanta police say two suspects stole a man’s puppy at a city park Saturday and remain at large.

Officers responded to a call from the 800 block of Mayson Turner Road around 8:30 a.m., said Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

The victim told the officers that two suspects had taken his French bulldog from Washington Park at gunpoint.

“The puppy was off its leash and two male suspects took the animal and threatened the victim with a firearm when the victim protested,” Avery said.

No injuries were reported in the bizarre incident. Police are now looking for the two suspects and the dog, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.