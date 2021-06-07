Atlanta police arrest man in drive-by shooting spree through tony Buckhead area; victims include father of 3

Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man for shooting at three people – and wounding a local father of three who was out for his morning walk – and then seriously injuring a man after hitting him with his car during a crime spree through one of the state’s wealthiest zip codes over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Andrew Worrell was walking in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood around 8:35 a.m. Saturday when he was shot twice, according to police and his apparent wife, Anne Pearce Worrell.

Pearce Worrell wrote in a Facebook post after the shooting that her husband was about one mile through his three-mile walk when car – identified by police as a silver Hyundai sedan – rolled up to him.

"The very tinted window rolled down and the guy pointed a gun at him and shot him," she wrote in the Saturday message thanking her Facebook friends for their concern.

The gunman, identified by authorities as 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom, first shot Worrell in the leg, then fired another round as "Andrew turned to run," Pearce Worrell wrote. The second shot went through Andrew’s hip and into his ball-and-socket joint, then into his lower abdomen before landing in his right hip, she continued.

Newsom then shot off a third round toward Andrew, but missed, she continued.

Newsom fled the scene, but Worrell was conscious and was able to provide investigators with a description of his attacker, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital, where his wife and investigators met with him, Pearce Worrell said.

"Once I was able to see him with my own eyes, [I] couldn’t believe this was really happening," she wrote.

Two other joggers were shot at around that time of the shooting, though no one else was injured, police said.

At a news conference later that day, Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Newsom went on to crash into seriously injure a man in his 20s.

According to police, a man was struck hour later while he taking out the trash. He was rushed to a local hospital and hurried into surgery, Hampton said.

Newson was taken into custody roughly one mile away from the initial shooting, at the scene of the crash, police said. Hampton said he might have been experiencing, "some type of mental health crisis."

He was charged late Saturday with murder/criminal attempt to commit murder and three counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.

As for Andrew Worrell, Anne continued to provide updates to her Facebook friends regarding her husband’s condition. She wrote on Monday that doctors cleared her husband to be brought home later in the day.

