Atlanta offers $20,000 reward for help finding killer of Secoriea Turner, shot to death near Wendy’s

Atlanta police are hoping newly released video evidence and a $20,000 reward will help them apprehend the man who shot and killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed after a struggle with officers last month.

The little girl was with her mother and another adult when gunshots ripped through their vehicle -- fatally striking her on July 4, police said.

At least two men are believed to have opened fire on the vehicle after it turned into a liquor store parking lot, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

ATLANTA MAYOR CALLS FOR CITIZENS TO STOP 'SHOOTING EACH OTHER' AFTER MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD NEAR BLM PROTEST SITE

Protesters reportedly set up illegal barricades around the Wendy’s, and when the car carrying Secoriea turned off the road, police said a group of armed men confronted the driver.

At least two of them opened fire, shooting multiple rounds into the vehicle, which sped off to Atlanta Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Newly released surveillance video shows a dark-skinned man wearing a white T-shirt and black pants as he walks with a rifle. Police said they want to identify and speak with him and at least one other man in connection with the shooting.

The other suspect, who is not visible in the video, was wearing all black, police said.

Secoriea’s slaying prompted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to crack down on protesters who had occupied the area after Brooks was shot and killed in a police-involved shooting there last month. Two officers have been charged in connection with his death.

RAYSHARD BROOKS KILLING: FORMER ATLANTA OFFICER GARRETT ROLFE CHARGED WITH MURDER

“At the point that an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended,” she said Sunday night.

But hours after she vowed to clear the area, at least three more people had been shot in the vicinity, according to Fox 5. One of them died.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has been doubled from the $10,000 offered earlier this week. Anonymous tips can be placed with Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

Fox News Bradford Betz contributed to this report.