Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta violence: Nearly 60% more murders so far this year amid crime wave

There have been 58% more murders, or 63, reported so far in 2021, compared to last year’s 40

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Atlanta suburb wants 'divorce' from city amid crime spike: We've been exploited for 'way too long'Video

Atlanta suburb wants 'divorce' from city amid crime spike: We've been exploited for 'way too long'

Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White is leading the charge for the community to leave Atlanta's 'war zone' and establish their own police department.

Murders in Atlanta have spiked nearly 60% year to date, with almost two dozen more killings reported so far compared to 2020’s statistics, police department data shows. 

There have been 58% more murders, or 63, reported so far in 2021, compared to last year’s 40, as of June 5, Atlanta Police Department statistics show. 

Just earlier this month, a 71-year-old man died after he was attacked with a hammer, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. The man, identified as Eddie Lewis, was in a coma for six days but ultimately could not be saved.

ATLANTA ELDERLY MAN BEATEN TO DEATH WITH HAMMER AMID CITY'S CRIME SPIKE

"We all loved him," his daughter, Shannon Alexander, told the news station. "No matter how he lived his life, no one deserved to be beaten as he was."

Anne Worrell on husband being shot while jogging in Atlanta suburb: ‘People are moving because they feel unsafe’Video

Murders in the Georgia city have been up nearly every week so far this year, with only the first data tracking period, from Dec. 27, 2020, to Jan. 2, 2021, showing a decrease. Outside of that, year-to-date homicides were consistently up year over year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crime in 2020 was the highest it’s been in decades, with violence reaching levels unseen in the past 20 years, FOX 5 Atlanta reported earlier this year.

According to the report, at least 154 murders had been reported by the end of 2020, compared to the 94 recorded in 2019. 

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money