Atlanta authorities ID man who shot his 6-year-old son in the face before turning the gun on himself

Authorities identified the man who shot his six-year-old son in the face before turning the gun on himself near a public park in Atlanta on Monday.

Michael Williams, 43, shot his son in the face and then killed himself in an apparent attempted murder-suicide, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Tuesday.

Police received a tip around 4:30 p.m. Monday that lead officers to find the toddler in a parked car near an Atlanta park, the Associated Press reported, citing local news outlets.

Officers found Williams in the front seat of the car with a gunshot wound in his head, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told Atlanta News Now. The boy was found in the back seat of the car suffering from a gunshot wound to the face but was alert enough to tell officers that the dead man in the car was his father, Brown said.

The toddler was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston where he was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the outlet reported. The child’s name has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation. Major Andrew Senzer told Fox 5 Atlanta authorities would try to talk with relatives of the father and son to try to figure out what was going on in their lives before the shooting.