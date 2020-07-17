Atlanta man shot and killed while investigating power outage at his home: police

A man was shot and killed in Atlanta early Friday after venturing outside to investigate why the power went out inside his home, police say.

The victim, described by Fox5 Atlanta as a man in his mid-30s, was renting the property where the attack occurred.

"At some point the power to that house went out,” Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki told the station. “Two of the residents of that home went outside to investigate and at which point at least one, possibly two suspects had shot our victim."

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and police say it does not appear that anything was stolen from the victim, who died at the scene.

Investigators told Fox5 Atlanta that the man who walked outside with the victim said he ran inside to seek help after hearing three gunshots.

One of the suspected attackers was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, police added, citing statements provided by the other renter.

The killing also happened about a block away from another fatal shooting two days ago, but police say the incidents are not connected, according to Fox5 Atlanta.