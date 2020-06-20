Atlanta investigators identify suspect in Wendy's arson case

Atlanta arson investigators said Saturday they've identified a female suspect who is being sought in connection with a Wendy's fire that was set after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

The Atlanta Fire Department obtained an arrest warrant for Natalie White, 29, for first-degree arson, which is considered a felony in the state of Georgia, Fox 5 reported.

White's face was captured on video surveillance and shared during a news conference on Tuesday at a fire station on Manford Road.

Previous pictures reportedly showed one suspect wearing black clothing and a facial covering, while the other -- who turned out to reportedly be White -- went without a mask and wore a black top with a purple shirt wrapped around her waist.

Officials said White is suspected of setting fire to the Wendy's on June 13 and that additional arrests may be forthcoming.

The State Arson control board had offered an additional $10,000 reward in the Wendy's case after authorities previously announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with potential information about White's location, or additional tips related to the fire, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-282-5804.

The restaurant, which is in the southwest part of the city, was the site where Brooks was shot dead by police last Friday. Officers were responding to a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of his car near the drive-thru.

Body and dashboard camera video show now-former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan speak to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI. His blood-alcohol level registered as .108 when the legal limit is .08, according to reports.

Brooks broke free and struggled with the police, knocking their body cameras off. In the video, they could be heard warning Brooks that he was going to be tased. Brooks eventually got ahold of Brosnan's Taser in the struggle, before a chase ensued. A few moments before the shots rang out, Brooks reportedly turned toward the officers with the Taser in his hand. He was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired from the force following the incident. The move followed the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Rolfe and Brosnan both surrendered to authorities on Friday, after charges were filed against them by the Fulton County District Attorney.

Brosnan, 26, had a signature bond on charges of aggravated assault and three counts of violating his oath of office in connection to the incident.

Rolfe, 27, will face 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The felony murder charge against him carries a term of life in prison or the death penalty if prosecutors decide the case warrants such measures.