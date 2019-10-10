Atlanta high school teacher hospitalized after trying to break up student fight, school officials say

An Atlanta ninth grader who was fighting with another student on Monday is accused of hospitalizing a teacher after he tried to break up their fight, school officials said.

A video of the purported assault, posted on Instagram, shows the Frederick Douglass High School teacher curled up in the fetal position while a student appears to be throwing punches.

Atlanta Public Schools told Channel 2 Action News that the student allegedly turned on the teacher after he tried to break up the fight. They said the student is in ninth grade and has been charged with assault by school police.

Staff members managed to separate the student from the teacher and stop the assault, Channel 2 Action News reported. The teacher was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries before being released, according to the station.

“Safety and security of students and staff is a top priority in (Atlanta Public Schools),” the school district said in a statement.

The student’s identity was not released because he's a juvenile. The student with whom he was initially fighting is also facing disciplinary punishment, per the district’s code of conduct.