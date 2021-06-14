Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Atlanta-area deputy, two others injured during supermarket shooting

South DeKalb supermarket was the scene of the Monday shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Atlanta-area sheriff's deputy and two other people were injured Monday during a shooting near a shopping mall, authorities said. 

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit deputy, a man and woman were taken to hospitals following the shootout, the sheriff's office said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed. 

Authorities said a male was involved in a dispute with a woman and began firing at her inside the Big Bear Supermarket at the South DeKalb mall, in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur. 

An Atlanta-area sheriff's deputy was shot Monday when a man opened fire at the Big Bear supermarket during a dispute with a woman, authorities said. 

An Atlanta-area sheriff's deputy was shot Monday when a man opened fire at the Big Bear supermarket during a dispute with a woman, authorities said.  (WAGA-TV)

The deputy, who was employed as a part-time security guard with the store, intervened and returned fire, the sheriff's office said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was en route to the scene to assist in the investigation. The DeKalb County Police Department also responded. 

Mall management told Fox News that normal operations were not disrupted.  

Your Money