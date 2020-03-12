Atlanta crash of car, bus kills 5, including 3 children: reports

Five people, including three children, were killed and another five were injured in Atlanta on Wednesday night when a car crossed the center line of traffic and crashed head-on into a MARTA public transit bus, according to a report.

“It’s the worst accident I’ve come across,” a 25-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 of Atlanta.

The impact of the 10:45 p.m. crash forced the car, a Nissan Sentra, off the roadway and threw three people from the vehicle, the station reported.

Those killed included a 19-month-old toddler, two other children, a teenager and a 22-year-old woman, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Two more occupants of the Nissan were critically injured, the newspaper reported.

“We’re still trying to piece together where they were located inside the vehicle,” Chief Jason Wozniak of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion told FOX 5.

The bus driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, while some bus passengers also received only minor injuries. Occupants of a third vehicle also avoided injury, authorities said.