Loose crane in Atlanta triggers evacuation, road closure

An unstable tower crane in Atlanta's Midtown area has led to the shutdown of a city road and the evacuation of multiple buildings in the surrounding area.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue tweeted Friday that it had responded to the scene at 1105 West Peachtree Street and that the construction site crane is "leaning and possibly unstable."

While FOX 5 Atlanta reported that the cause of the crane's instability remains unknown at this time, images posted to social media show the crane tilting toward the Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care Center.

FOX 5 also noted that Peachtree Street between 11th Street and 14th Street had been shut down and that there were "no injuries reported due to the crane."

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Fox News that it had responded to assist with traffic duties.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 410-foot high rise the crane is set up against is set to include 675,000 square feet of office space with two major tenants: Google and the law firm Smith, Gambrell & Russell.

They allege that developers claim it is the tallest building to rise in the city since the Great Recession.