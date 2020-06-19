Atlanta cop calls shooting death of Rayshard Brooks a ‘tragedy,' looks forward to clearing name

Devin Brosnan, one of the Atlanta police officers charged in connection with the death of Rayshard Brooks, called the incident a "tragic event" — but added that he was looking forward to clearing his name.

"I have faith in the criminal justice system," Brosnan told MSNBC on Thursday. "I'm looking forward to cooperating with any investigators who are interested in having a conversation about what happened that night."

Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe, the other arresting officer involved in Brooks' death, turned themselves in earlier Thursday.

The day before, prosecutors filed 11 counts against Rolfe, the police officer who shot 27-year-old Brooks in the back twice during an incident at a Wendy's parking lot on June 12. He faces felony murder, which carries the possibility of execution or life in prison without parole. Rolfe was fired from the department following Brooks' death.

Brosnan was charged with four counts, including aggravated assault. If convicted, he could spend 20 years behind bars. He was placed on administrative desk duty.

During the nationally televised interview, Brosnan and his lawyer Don Samuel, pushed back on claims made by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard that Bronsan would be a state's witness in the case.

"We are being fully cooperative," Samuel said. "We're going to answer all the questions that they have or the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) has. But he's not a 'state's witness,' he's not a defense witness. He's a witness... He's not cooperating against anybody. He's going to provide accurate information about what happened."

Brosnan also said that he felt Brooks had been "friendly" and "respectful."

"For my initial encounter with him, I felt he was friendly. He was respectful. I was respectful to him and I felt that this seemed like someone who potentially needed my help," he said. "I was really just there to see what I could do for him and make sure he was safe."

Brooks' death came as protesters across the country have called for police reforms in the wake of several unarmed shootings against black men and women.

Following the announcement of charges against Rolfe and Brosnan. Jason Segura, the president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Loca 623, claimed Atlanta police officers were calling out sick, quitting or asking to be transferred to other jurisdictions.