Atlanta bus pushes car down street in wild scene caught on video

Wild videos have emerged of an Atlanta public transit bus pushing a car down a road after colliding with it at an intersection over the weekend.

The startling scenes were caught on video late Saturday night as the MARTA bus traveled about a quarter-mile down a road before coming to a halt, according to Fox5 Atlanta. In one video obtained by the station, car tires are heard screeching and smoke is seen billowing into the air as the bus cruises along a street in southwest Atlanta, pushing the vehicle now stuck in front of it.

"The dude ran a red light and the bus driver was like boom!" Matt Ometz, a witness, told Fox5 Atlanta.

ATLANTA PARK STABBING: POSSIBLE WITNESS COMES FORWARD, POLICE SAY

He said other bystanders tried to get the bus driver’s attention.

"We are all like waving, going crazy and the bus just keeps going," Ometz added. "And we couldn’t see inside the bus, so we didn’t really know what was going on."

It remains unclear why the bus driver didn’t stop after colliding with the car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A MARTA spokesperson told Fox5 Atlanta that the car had run a red light just prior to the collision and its driver had to be taken to a hospital.

Nobody was on board the bus besides the operator – who didn’t lose consciousness and wasn’t hurt, they added.