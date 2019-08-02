Anti-ICE protest in Portland leads to at least a dozen arrests

At least a dozen anti-ICE protesters were arrested in Portland, Ore., on Friday after blocking a driveway to the local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest, which reportedly remained nonviolent, was part of a nationwide "Never Again" effort led by the Jewish Voice for Peace Portland, OregonLive reported.

JEWISH ACTIVISTS BLOCK THE ENTRANCE TO AN ICE FACILITY IN MINNESOTA

The participants demanded the defunding of ICE, the closing of migrant detention centers and protections for refugees and those seeking asylum in the U.S.

Law enforcement warned the protesters they could be arrested for remaining in the driveway, according to OregonLive.

“We didn’t really know what would happen when they went onto the driveway,” Jewish Voice for Peace Portland’s media director said.

He added that the organizers were working to bail out those who were arrested.

Before reaching the driveway, the protesters marched through the streets blocking traffic, according to OregonLive.

Portland has been the scene for previous protests by anti-ICE demonstrators. Last summer a group called Occupy ICE created a campsite outside the city's ICE office that was ultimately dismantled when city police officers cleared them away, leaving the city with a massive cleanup of the site afterward.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler drew the wrath of local ICE agents, who accused the Democrat of abetting the protesters.