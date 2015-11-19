At least 2 of 3 men found dead in burning SUV in Southern California were shot, police say

Authorities say at least two of three men found dead in a burning SUV in Southern California last week were shot.

The Orange County coroner's office on Wednesday identified two of the men as having been reported missing last week in Arizona: 19-year-old Antonio Medina of Glendale and 20-year-old Fernando Meza of Phoenix.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/1MWhsdP ) reports that police identified the third man as 26-year-old Edgar Berrelleza-Soto of Orange.

Lt. Fred Lopez says Medina and Berrelleza-Soto were shot to death. Meza's cause of death is under investigation.

The bodies were found in a burning SUV that rolled to a stop outside a home in Orange on Nov. 9. The driver's seat was empty.

Police haven't identified any suspects and are trying to determine a motive for the killings.