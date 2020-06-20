At least 17 people injured in multiple shootings overnight in NYC

One man was killed and at least 17 other people injured in 13 unrelated shootings across the Big Apple during a troubling 12-hour span, police said Saturday.

The mayhem touched every borough except Staten Island, beginning at around 9 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, when someone fired a bullet that went through Airleyda Lora’s Morrisania apartment window, striking her refrigerator door, according to police sources.

Lora, 28, was not injured.

About two hours later in Brooklyn, police found Leyshaun Morris, 29, with a gunshot wound outside of 203 Montauk Avenue in East New York, according to police sources.

He told responding officers he was watching fireworks when he felt a sharp pain in his calf and noticed he’d been shot.

His account echoed that of several other victims who said they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

