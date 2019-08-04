Dayton, Ohio, gunfire results in 10 deaths, including gunman; at least 16 wounded: police

Ten people were killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. The number of fatalities included the gunman, though how the unidentified shooter died was not immediately clear.

It was the nation's second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, after 20 people were slain in El Paso, Texas.

According to Dayton Police, some officers were in the area when shots rang out at 1:22 a.m. in the city's Oregon District and "were able to respond and put an end to it quickly."

Witnesses said they saw an unspecified number of “walking wounded” in the area, according to local media reports.

One newspaper reporter told a local radio station that abandoned shoes were seen in the area of the shooting -- left behind as panicking people fled.

Neither the shooter nor the victims were immediately identified. The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Dayton police said.

A spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital said 16 victims were being treated there, NBC News reported. That same number was reported as well by Lt. Col. Matt Carper of the Dayton Police Department.

The shooting reportedly took place near Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s Oregon District. But Dayton police were checking other bars in the area for the possibility of additional shooting victims.

"We have few details at this point, but what we know is shocking and dreadful," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wrote in a Twitter message.

All of the gunfire happened outside the bar with the suspect using a "long gun," Carper said, according to WTVN radio of Columbus.

"We're trying to identify the motivation behind this," Carper told the station.

Ned Peppers Bar posted a message on Instagram: "All of our staff is safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.